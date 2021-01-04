madridActualizado:
Un total de 61 fosas han sido localizadas en terrenos del Mas de Santa Magdalena, que funcionó como hospital en la Guerra Civil, en la sierra de Cavalls en Móra d'Ebre (Tarragona), lo que ha permitido recuperar, hasta el momento, los restos de trece fallecidos, ha informado este lunes la consellería de Justicia de la Generalitat.
La Dirección General de Memoria Democrática de la Generalitat ha localizado 61 fosas, la mayoría con unas dimensiones de dos metros de largo por medio de ancho, y todavía se desconoce si son de una sola persona o si hay más de un nivel de entierro. Los arqueólogos han abierto, de momento, la fosa más grande, donde han localizado restos de 13 personas, y una vez se haya acabado esta intervención, se excavarán el resto de las fosas.
Se calcula que en Catalunya hay unas 20.000 personas enterradas en fosas de la Guerra Civil
Las excavaciones han descubierto también un depósito con material médico del hospital, como tubos o botellitas de cristal. El Mas de Santa Magdalena, ubicado a las afueras de Móra d'Ebre, había sido usado por el ejército republicano como un hospital de guerra durante la batalla del Ebro, durante al menos los meses de agosto y setiembre de 1938.
Este enclave supone una nueva actuación del Plan de fosas, el programa que planifica la apertura de fosas y los trabajos de identificación de víctimas, que ha facilitado ya la apertura de 33 fosas y la recuperación de los restos de 339 personas. Se calcula que en Catalunya hay unas 20.000 personas enterradas en fosas de la Guerra Civil y la Dirección General de Memoria Democrática tiene documentadas 527 fosas.
