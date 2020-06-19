Estás leyendo: Fernando Simón se convierte en un tatuaje en València

Tattoo coronavirus Fernando Simón se convierte en un tatuaje en València

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias se ha convertido en un icono de la pandemia en redes sociales, con canciones sobre él y, ahora, su cara está tatuada en la pierna de un valenciano bajo la frase "F*cking Máster". 

Tatuaje con la cara de Fernando Simón. / EFE
Madrid

efe

La cara del director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, se va a codear con artistas como Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, Al Pacino y Sigourney Weaver en el cuerpo de Raúl, un joven de 25 años que ha decidido tatuarse su cara en el muslo izquierdo para representar y recordar la pandemia. 

Fernando Simón es el indiscutible icono de esta pandemia, se han hecho tazas, graffitis y camisetas con su cara, y hasta le dedicaron una canción que actualmente cuenta con más de 60.000 visitas en Youtube. El último homenaje, y probablemente uno de los más originales, es el de Raúl, que ahora lleva un tatuaje de unos 20 centímetros con un diseño realista en grises que costaría unos 800 euros. 

El artista, Nacho Frías, de Noble Art, asegura que empezaron el tatuaje a las 10 de la mañana y espera tenerlo terminado a las ocho de la tarde. Dice que el tatuaje de Fernando Simón es sin duda, "lo más original y raro" que ha realizado nunca, aunque su especialidad son los retratos con la técnica de realismo en grises, poniendo como ejemplo la cara del actor Will Smith y ha tatuado un tigre en todo el brazo al futbolista del Levante Alex Blesa.

Nacho Frías, el artista del tatuaje de Fernando Simón, asegura que es "lo más original y raro" que ha hecho

"Hablábamos de la pandemia y dijimos que sería interesante tatuármelo y Nacho me hizo un diseño que me gustó", comenta Raúl. Después de indagar mucho, artista y cliente aseguran que este tatuaje es el primero de España con la cara de Simón, por lo que Raúl comenta que le gustaría que el científico supiera de esta "hazaña".

