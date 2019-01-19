Público
Los taxistas de Barcelona mantienen el paro y el bloqueo de la Gran Vía

Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron a siete personas por presuntos daños y desórdenes durante las protestas de los taxistas en Barcelona el viernes.

Los taxistas en huelga que la tarde del viernes decidieron ocupar la Gran Vía de Barcelona han mantenido el paro en esta avenida durante toda la noche y a primera hora de este sábado el bloqueo se ha situado entre las calles Girona y Rocafort.

Permiten la circulación en las calles perpendiculares a la Gran Vía, donde también está libre el carril lateral y uno de los carriles del centro de la avenida para permitir el paso de transportes de urgencias.

Los taxistas tienen previsto hacer una asamblea a las 12.30 horas de este sábado, según ha explicado a Europa Press el portavoz de Élite Taxi, Tito Álvarez.

Iniciaron la protesta el viernes en contra de la propuesta del Govern de obligar a los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) a precontratar sus servicios con 15 minutos de antelación, ya que el colectivo del taxi quiere que se obligue a contratar el servicio de VTC con 24 horas de antelación.

Tras una asamblea en la Gran Vía el viernes iniciaron el corte y las movilizaciones, y algunos de los taxistas también hicieron una marcha hasta la plaza Sant Jaume, donde se encuentra la Generalitat.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron a siete personas por presuntos daños y desórdenes durante las protestas de los taxistas en Barcelona el viernes.

