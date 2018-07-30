Público
Laboral Los taxistas pedirán hoy a Fomento cambios normativos y traspaso de competencias a las CCAA

El colectivo también demanda la paralización temporal de nuevas autorizaciones VTC en las diferentes Comunidades Autónomas, así como la puesta en marcha inmediata de la web de registro y control aprobada el pasado año.

Un taxista espera en una calle de Madrid / EUROPA PRESS - Archivo (EUROPA PRESS)

Los taxistas pedirán hoy en la reunión con el Ministerio de Fomento, con el objetivo de solucionar el conflicto por las licencias VTC (alquiler de vehículos con conductor), "cambios normativos en la ley y el reglamento de transportes" y el traspaso de competencias a las Comunidades Autónomas (CCAA).

En la reunión, según el comunicado, el sector planteará cuatro reivindicaciones principales, "la transferencia de competencias a las Comunidades Autónomas (CCAA) para que el equilibrio que determina el Tribunal Supremo en la sentencia de junio de 2018, sobre la proporcionalidad 1/30, se cumpla en todas las comunidades".

Como segunda reivindicación los taxistas pedirán "cambios normativos en la ley el reglamento de transportes", mientras que la tercera es el compromiso "de no poner en funcionamiento nuevas autorizaciones VTC en las diferentes Comunidades Autónomas hasta que se reúna la Conferencia Nacional del Transporte".

La cuarta y última reivindicación que mañana será expuesta en la reunión con el Ministerio de Fomento es "la puesta en marcha inmediata de la web de registro y control aprobada el pasado mes de diciembre de 2017".

