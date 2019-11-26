El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) ha condenado este martes a España por el hecho de que el Tribunal Constitucional haya vuelto a inadmitir sendos recursos de amparo de presos de ETA que solicitaban que se computara la pena cumplida en Francia para rebajar su condena en España.

Al igual que hace un año hiciera con Francisco Múgica Garmendia y otros dos miembros de ETA, la Corte de Estrasburgo concluyó que Ismael Berasategui Escudero y Rufino Arriga Arruabarrena "han sufrido por lo menos una falta de seguridad jurídica".

No obstante, como en el fallo de octubre del año pasado, el TEDH reiteró su aval a que no se computen en España las penas cumplidas en Francia. Además, no concedió ninguna de las indemnizaciones pedidas por ambos etarras por daños morales y gastos y honorarios.

