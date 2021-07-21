Estás leyendo: Una diputada de Unidas Podemos hace repetir la votación del decreto sobre los interinos en signo de protesta

La licenciada en medicina Rosa María Medel ha mostrado su discrepancia con la norma y su apoyo a sus compañeros de profesión que están en esta situación. Su voto en contra ha provocado un empate que ha llevado a la segunda vuelta.

El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, habla a la portavoz parlamentaria socialista, Adriana Lastra, y Rafael Simancas, entre otros, durante al pleno de este miércoles.  Javier Lizón / EFE

La diputada de Unidas Podemos por València Rosa María Medel ha provocado la repetición de la votación que ha convalidado el decreto ley que regula los interinos, en signo de protesta en apoyo a sus compañeros médicos que están en esta situación.

El Pleno del Congreso ha convalidado con 170 votos a favor este decreto ley, tras un acuerdo in extremis del Gobierno y ERC. Compromís ha mantenido la tensión hasta el momento de la votación, cuando se ha producido un empate, que ha hecho repetirla.

La diputada Rosa María Medel, licenciada en Medicina y especialista en Oftalmología, ha mostrado su discrepancia con el decreto, consciente de que su voto no iba a hacer decaer la norma que finalmente será cambiada tras intensas horas de negociación.

Sin embargo, cuando en la primera votación se ha producido un empate a 170 votos y consciente de que su posicionamiento podría tumbar el decreto si se producía en una segunda votación, Medel ha decidido no votar. De esta forma, el decreto ha sido apoyado por 170 votos a favor 169 en contra y 8 abstenciones.

Finalmente el PSOE ha contado con el respaldo de Unidas Podemos, de ERC y de Compromís, mientras que EH Bildu, JxCAT, PDeCAT y BNG se han sumado a los votos contrarios del PP, Ciudadanos, Vox, UPN, Foro Asturias y CC, al tiempo que el PNV y Teruel Existe se han abstenido.

El Gobierno ha pactado que los interinos de las administraciones públicas que lleven más de diez años ocupando una plaza estructural que nunca haya sido convocada podrán adjudicarse dicha plaza sin necesidad de pasar una oposición, sino únicamente por una valoración de méritos.

