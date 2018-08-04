El Boletín Oficial del Estado publica este sábado el nombramiento del teniente general Laurentino Ceña Coro como nuevo Director Adjunto Operativo (DAO) de la Dirección General de la Guardia Civil, figura que suprimió el anterior ministro del Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido y ha retomado ahora Fernando Grande-Marlaska.
Según recoge el BOE, el nombramiento se produce al haberse modificado la estructura orgánica básica del Ministerio del Interior mediante Real Decreto 952/2018, de 27 de julio, que recupera las direcciones adjuntas operativas (DAO) de la Policía Nacional y de la Guardia Civil, además de crear una dirección general de Ejecución Penal y Reinserción Social dentro de Instituciones Penitenciarias.
Ceña ha sido elegido a propuesta del director general de la Guardia Civil y con la conformidad de la Secretaria de Estado de Seguridad como nuevo DAO de la Guardia Civil, "con efectos administrativos de 30 de julio de 2018, cesando en el Mando de Operaciones Territoriales".
Después de que el equipo de Zoido suprimiera la figura de los DAO, los números dos de la Policía y de la Guardia Civil, el que dirige Grande-Marlaska ha decidido recuperarla. Interior argumentó la conveniencia de recuperar los DAO "en beneficio de una mejor coordinación de las distintas unidades operativas" de los dos cuerpos de seguridad del Estado.
La trayectoria de Ceña Coro
Laureano Ceña Coro, nacido en Colunga (Asturias) en 1955, es Licenciado en Ciencias Económicas por la Universidad de Zaragoza. Tuvo su primer destino en la Academia Regional de la Guardia Civil en Sabadell (Barcelona), donde fue profesor.
Tras permanecer un tiempo en la Comandancia de León, una vez conseguida la graduación de capitán, prestó servicio en la Unidad de Helicópteros número 41 de Huesca, donde logró su ascenso a Teniente Coronel y a cuyo frente estuvo hasta que en septiembre de 2002 se hizo cargo de la comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Tarragona. También ha estado destinado en la comandancia de Sevilla y en las Unidades de Helicópteros de Madrid y Huesca.
Desde marzo de 2010 ocupó el cargo de general jefe de la Zona de Andalucía, hasta su nombramiento como teniente general, en diciembre de 2016.
