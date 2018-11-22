Jordi Salvador, el diputado de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) al que el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Josep Borrell acusa de haberle escupido ayer, miércoles, en el Congreso de los Diputados ha respondido este jueves a estas acusaciones. Salvador ha negado categóricamente haber escupido a Borrell y ha acusado al ministro de fingir. "Borrell debería disculparse. No hubo nada, ni palabra. Esa forma de actuar no va conmigo. Lo de Borrell fue como un jugador de fútbol que simula una agresión. No hubo ningún escupitajo"

También ha hablado con la prensa Gabriel Rufián, expulsado del Pleno por la presidenta del Congreso por llamar "indigno" y "hooligan" a Borrell, quien ha sido más expeditivo que el propio Salvador: Rufián dice que Borrell miente y que debería dimitir.

