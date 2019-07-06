Tensión entre ERC y JxCat tras el pacto con el PSC en la Diputación de Barcelona

El acuerdo de JuntsxCat y el PSC en la Diputación de Barcelona ha hecho que la presidencia de la institución caiga en manos de la socialista Núria Marín. Las reacciones a este pacto no se han hecho esperar y políticos de ERC se han pronunciado en Twitter mostrando su desacuerdo.
En este caso, el primero en hablar fue Sergi Sabrià, el presidente del grupo parlamentario republicano: "El acuerdo con el 155 rompe la confianza" en el seno del Ejecutivo que preside Quim Torra", ha afirmado a El Periódico.
El diputado por Esquerra en el Congreso de los Diputados he escrito lo siguiente: "Si esto lo hace ERC Tardà y yo tendríamos ya 10 artículos de urgencia del sanedrín convergente y 155 tuits de sus palmeros a sueldo". Sabrià también ha advertido en Twitter "que todo el mundo tome buena nota".
Si esto lo hace ERC Tardà y yo tendríamos ya 10 artículos de urgencia del sanedrín convergente y 155 tuits de sus palmeros a sueldo.https://t.co/h4nZYQQhib— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 5 de julio de 2019
Q tothom prengui bona nota:— Sergi Sabrià (@sergisabria) 5 de julio de 2019
El futur de la Diputació de Barcelona és una presidència Socialista amb acord amb @JuntsXCat
🍿🍿🍿 #NoSurrender https://t.co/wpxShqoQCQ
Para el exconseller de Justícia Carles Mundó, se trata de "un error estratégico incomprensible". Y la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie ha argumentado que este pacto, en su opinión, es "un regreso acelerado al autonomismo" y acusa a ERC y a JxCat de concentrarse en "debilitarse" el uno al otro.
JxCat descarta un pacte amb ERC i Comuns i regala la Diputación de Barcelona al PSC. Un error estratègic incomprensible. #JugadaMestra pic.twitter.com/zFECSDXcyj— Carles Mundó 🎗 (@CarlesMundo) 5 de julio de 2019
La base social de l’independentisme no es mereix aquest retorn accelerat a l’autonomisme i a la política partidista que el pacte de @JuntsXCat i @socialistes_cat exemplifica, amb fins i tot major cruesa que altres pactes amb el 155 d’@Esquerra_ERC als ajuntaments— Elisenda Paluzie (@epaluzie) 5 de julio de 2019
