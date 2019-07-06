Público
Tensión entre ERC y JxCat tras el pacto con el PSC en la Diputación de Barcelona

Según ERC, el acuerdo "rompe la confianza" en el Govern de Torra. La socialista Núria Marín presidirá la Diputación de la ciudad condal. 

El candidato de ERC al Congreso Gabriel Rufián ejerce su derecho a voto en la escuela Ribatallada de Sabadell (Barcelona) | EFE/ Susanna Sáez

El acuerdo de JuntsxCat y el PSC en la Diputación de Barcelona ha hecho que la presidencia de la institución caiga en manos de la socialista Núria Marín. Las reacciones a este pacto no se han hecho esperar y políticos de ERC se han pronunciado en Twitter mostrando su desacuerdo.

En este caso, el primero en hablar fue Sergi Sabrià, el presidente del grupo parlamentario republicano: "El acuerdo con el 155 rompe la confianza" en el seno del Ejecutivo que preside Quim Torra", ha afirmado a El Periódico. 

El diputado por Esquerra en el Congreso de los Diputados he escrito lo siguiente: "Si esto lo hace ERC Tardà y yo tendríamos ya 10 artículos de urgencia del sanedrín convergente y 155 tuits de sus palmeros a sueldo". Sabrià también ha advertido en Twitter "que todo el mundo tome buena nota".

​Para el exconseller de Justícia Carles Mundó, se trata de "un error estratégico incomprensible". Y la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie ha argumentado que este pacto, en su opinión, es "un regreso acelerado al autonomismo" y acusa a ERC y a JxCat de concentrarse en "debilitarse" el uno al otro.

