Teodoro García Egea evita hablar de violencia machista: "Yo reconozco que en muchas ocasiones hay un problema de violencia"

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, se suma a la larga lista de dirigentes conservadores que en los últimos días han rechazado calificar de violencia machista la violencia contra la mujer. "¿Reconoce el PP que hay un problema de violencia machista en este país?", preguntó la presentadora del programa Hora 25, Àngels Barceló, al número dos de la formación.

García Egea, lejos de reconocer directamente esta lacra, acuñó: "Yo reconozco que en muchas ocasiones hay un problema de violencia". Después, explicó que dentro de esa violencia existen varios tipos de violencia. "Los agresores son agresores y las víctimas son víctimas, independientemente de su género o de su condición", aseveró.

El acuerdo firmado este miércoles entre el Partido Popular y Vox para permitir un gobierno presidido por Juanma Moreno en Andalucía no incluyó la derogación de las leyes andaluzas contra la violencia de género, una de las exigencias del partido de extrema derecha. Preguntado por el rechazo del PP a la petición de Vox, García Egea señaló que "este tema es demasiado importante y delicado como para abordarlo con tan poco margen de tiempo".

Y volvió a negarse a hablar directamente de violencia de género: "El pacto de Estado viene a garantizar que los niños no sufran y que las mujeres estén protegidas. Todo lo que sea mejorar eso, estamos abiertos, pero no podemos abordar en una investidura un tema tan delicado como este. Esto no es que una empresa deba una factura. Son personas que son agredidas por alguien que vive con ella 24 horas y que encima tiene niños al cargo".

A pesar de no derogar esta ley, el acuerdo sellado por el PP y Vox –que blanquea el programa del partido ultra– incluye apartados importantes y muy preocupantes para las organizaciones feministas y para los derechos de las mujeres en general. En este sentido, algunos de los puntos del pacto están redactados de un modo lo suficientemente vago como para poder encubrir las reivindicaciones más extremas hechas por Vox.

