Teresa Ribera, elegida "facilitadora" en la COP26 en materia de adaptación a los impactos de la crisis climática

MadridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta y ministra para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, será facilitadora de la negociación en la COP26 en materia de adaptación, una tarea que implica reforzar la resiliencia a los impactos causados por el cambio climático en todos los países, pero especialmente en los más vulnerables.
La adaptación se sitúa en el centro de la discusión política en la COP26. "Hay un claro reconocimiento de que es urgente trabajar en adaptación", ha subrayado la vicepresidenta, especialmente tras el informe del Programa de Naciones Unidas.
Según informa el Ministerio a través de un comunicado, La responsable española, que llegó este lunes a Glasgow y prevé quedarse hasta el final de la conferencia el próximo viernes, desempeñará su labor como "facilitadora" junto con la ministra de Medio Ambiente, Cambio Climático y Tecnología de la República de Maldivas, Shauna Aminath.
La vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno de España, según su agenda provisional, tiene programados diferentes actos este martes, empezando por un encuentro sobre océanos en el que también participará el comisario europeo de Medioambiente, Virginijus Sinkevicius.
Ribera asistirá también a la reunión de coordinación de la Unión Europea sobre los principales temas de la negociación en la cumbre climática, en un evento sobre adaptación organizado por la Comisión Europea (CE) y se reunirá con la ministra de Medioambiente de Argelia, Samia Modalfi.
Además, intervendrá en un acto sobre energías limpias organizado por Dinamarca y por la Agencia Internacional de la Energía (AIE), entre otros actos.
