La coordinadora general de Podemos Andalucía y presidenta del grupo parlamentario de Adelante Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, pareja del alcalde del alcalde de Cádiz, José María González 'Kichi', ha dado a luz este miércoles a su hija, de nombre Aurora, en el Hospital Puerta del Mar, en Cádiz.
Así lo ha dado a conocer la portavoz adjunta del grupo parlamentario Adelante Andalucía, Ángela Aguilera, a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter, donde ha precisado que la pequeña, Aurora, "ha nacido esta mañana con mucha salud".
Teresa Rodríguez estaba de baja con motivo de su embarazo desde principio de año, siendo su última intervención en público en el debate de investidura del actual presidente del Ejecutivo andaluz, Juanma Moreno. Precisamente en dicho Pleno, que afrontó en la recta final de su embarazo, tuvo que delegar el voto al sentirse indispuesta tras su intervención en el debate.
La dirigente de Podemos anunció su estado de gestación a través de las redes sociales a principio del mes de septiembre, cuando informó de que, según le trasladó su ginecóloga, saldría de cuentas el 28 de febrero, aunque finalmente se ha retrasado unos días.
Fue en su perfil de Instagram donde la política gaditana confirmó su maternidad. Teresa Rodríguez, que se acogerá a su baja maternal, afrontó la campaña electoral de los comicios andaluces del pasado 2 de diciembre embarazada.
