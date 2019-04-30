Un testigo del 1-O, en el juicio al 'procés': "Me acuerdo del ruido de las porras cuando abrían las cabezas"

"Me acuerdo del ruido de las porras cuando abrían cabezas". Después de la descripción de cerca de 190 agentes de Policía y Nacional y Guardia Civil sobre lo vivido en su actuación del 1 de Octubre de 2017, para frustrar el referéndum soberanista catalán, el juicio a la cúpula del procés acoge por fin a testigos y víctimas de las cargas policiales de esa jornada.
Joan Pau S.F., que fue a votar en el pabellón de Sant Carles de la Rapita (Tarragona), describía este martes ante el Tribunal Supremo el ambiente de "emoción" previo a la votación, hasta que llegaron los guardias civiles, que empezaron a golpearles "sin aviso": "Entraron a sacarnos de malas maneras, nos empujaban". "Pegaban en la barriga, las partes bajas y según caían de dolor les abrían la cabeza", relataba.
Nadie asumió responsabilidades en el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy por estas escenas de violencia. El entonces ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, siguió la estela de Rajoy y de la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, para sacudirse toda responsabilidad, pese a que era el ministro ante el que respondían los cuerpos policiales: "Yo no di la orden de qué tenían que hacer ni cómo lo tenían que hacer". Por no saber, Zoido ni siquiera sabía quién dio estas órdenes.
(Habrá ampliación)
