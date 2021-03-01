Estás leyendo: 'The Times' critica a Almeida por impulsar "un urbanismo en el que el coche está en el centro de todo"

Público
Público

Madrid 'The Times' critica a Almeida por impulsar "un urbanismo en el que el coche está en el centro de todo"

El diario inglés publicó el sábado un artículo que bajo el titular de 'Los madrileños van a la guerra contra el alcalde por los coches' recuerda que Madrid es "la ciudad más mortífera por sus índices de contaminación".

Almeida insiste: "Podemos legitima la violencia y a los delincuentes en función de su ideología"
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, en una imagen de archivo -Redacción-.

madrid

Actualizado:

El diario británico The Times ha dedicado un artículo a la movilidad en la capital de España con un descriptivo titular Los madrileños van a la guerra contra el alcalde por los coches. En dicho artículo se crítica abiertamente al alcalde José Luis Martínez-Almeida por su política de movilidad.

El reportaje afirma que hay más asociaciones de vecinos y grupos de ciudadanos que están tomando "medidas cada vez más directas" contra la política del Ayuntamiento, al que acusan de hacer nada por fomentar la movilidad peatonal y el servicio de bicicletas municiapal, el BiciMad.

Jennifer O'Mahony, autora del artículo de The Times, recuerda que Madrid ha sido recientemente señalada como la ciudad más mortífera por sus índices de contaminación por niveles de dióxido de nitrógeno en un estudio publicado en la revista The Lancet.

"Muchas ciudades de todo el mundo han aprovechado la pandemia para aumentar el acceso de peatones y ciclistas. Barcelona ha prometido acelerar la creación de supermanzanas de calles sin coches", explica el periódico inglés. Sin embargo, en Madrid eso no está pasando en absoluto en Madrid, escribe la periodista de The Times.

El rotativo asegura dice que Almeida preside "un urbanismo en el que el coche está en el centro de todo", recordando las palabras de Esther Gómez, de Más Madrid.

"Solo el 0,5% de los viajes en Madrid se realizaban en bicicleta antes de la pandemia, según una encuesta del gobierno local. No hay carriles para bicicletas continuos que corran de norte a sur o de este a oeste a través de la ciudad. La legislación de la ciudad busca hacer ilegal estacionar una bicicleta en la acera", concluye The Times.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público