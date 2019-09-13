Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El tío de la alcaldesa de Móstoles renuncia a su ascenso en el Ayuntamiento

Héctor Vicente Posse rechaza su nuevo cargo ante las críticas por su nombramiento y el de la hermana de la regidora.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de Noelia Posse, alcaldesa de Móstoles. - EUROPA PRESS

Imagen de archivo de Noelia Posse, alcaldesa de Móstoles. - EUROPA PRESS

El tío de la alcaldesa de Móstoles, Noelia Posse (PSOE), funcionario municipal que había sido ascendido a director técnico administrativo de Deportes del Ayuntamiento, ha renunciado a su nuevo cargo, han informado este viernes fuentes municipales.

La renuncia del familiar de la alcaldesa, Héctor Vicente Posse, se produce al día siguiente de que la regidora anulase el nombramiento de una hermana suya como coordinadora de Mensajes y Redes Sociales del Ayuntamiento.

Según las fuentes, el funcionario, al que el ascenso le iba a suponer un complemento salarial mensual de 1.607 euros, renuncia por voluntad propia debido a la polémica suscitada por su nombramiento y por el de la hermana de la alcaldesa. El funcionario volverá a su cargo de auxiliar administrativo en Cultura.

Unos días después de conocerse el nombramiento de su hermana y ante la polémica generada, incluidos abucheos a la regidora en el acto de inauguración de las fiestas locales, la alcaldesa anunció el jueves la anulación del nombramiento de su hermana y pidió "disculpas a los vecinos que se hayan sentido molestos" por el asunto.

Del mismo modo, había sido cuestionado y criticado el ascenso de Héctor Vicente Posse, hasta junio pasado funcionario municipal del Área de Cultura, como nuevo director técnico administrativo de Deportes del Ayuntamiento. El nombramiento de este familiar se conoció después que Posse, reelegida en las elecciones del 26 de mayo, hubiese nombrado a su hermana para la coordinación de mensajes y redes sociales del Ayuntamiento, un cargo de libre designación con una remuneración anual de 52.000 euros.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad