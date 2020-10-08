Estás leyendo: El TJUE rechaza aplicar medidas cautelares para que Junqueras ocupe su escaño en Parlamento Europeo

Oriol Junqueras El TJUE rechaza aplicar medidas cautelares para que Junqueras ocupe su escaño en Parlamento Europeo

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea confirma así la decisión inicial del Tribunal General comunitario.

El presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras.

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) rechazó este jueves un recurso del líder de ERC Oriol Junqueras para que se apliquen medidas cautelares que le permitieran ocupar su escaño en el Parlamento Europeo, que la justicia comunitaria le había denegado ya en una primera instancia.

El TJUE confirma así la decisión inicial del Tribunal General comunitario, que afirmaba que la decisión del Parlamento Europeo de hacer constar la vacante de su escaño el 13 de enero se deriva de la aplicación de la legislación nacional española y depende de la propia Eurocámara. 

En el auto comunicado este jueves, la vicepresidenta del Tribunal europeo Rosario Silva de Lapuerta considera que el Parlamento Europeo no resulta competente para poner en cuestión la regularidad de la vacante del escaño derivada de la anulación del mandato, una decisión que deriva de la aplicación del Derecho nacional por las autoridades nacionales.

Así, explica el Tribunal con sede en Luxemburgo, no corresponde al Parlamento europeo comprobar el respeto del procedimiento previsto por el Derecho nacional en la materia, puesto que esa facultad corresponde "exclusivamente a los órganos jurisdiccionales nacionales competentes".

Tampoco le corresponde comprobar la conformidad con el Derecho de la Unión, añade el auto, porque también esta cuestión corresponde a los órganos nacionales.

