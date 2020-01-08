Público
Toma de posesión Sánchez y el rey bromean tras la toma de posesión: "Ocho meses para 10 segundos"

Quizás para rebajar tanta tensión acumulada durante la sesión de investidura, el monarca y el presidente del Gobierno charlan relajadamente en un intento de transmitir una imagen de normalidad.

El rey Felipe VI y Pedro Sánchez conversan en el palacio de la Zarzuela. (JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO | EFE)

Quizás para rebajar tanta tensión acumulada durante la sesión de investidura, el rey y Pedro Sánchez han bromeado tras la ceremonia en la que el segundo ha tomado posesión como presidente del Gobierno. Ante la brevedad del acto de promesa, el rey ha comentado que "ha sido rápido, simple y sin dolor", a lo que ha añadido que "el dolor viene después".

Una vez que Sánchez ha prometido su cargo en el Salón de Audiencias del Palacio de la Zarzuela, Felipe VI se ha dirigido a él para darle la enhorabuena, momento en el que el jefe del Gobierno ha afirmado: "Ocho meses para diez segundos".

Unas palabras, que han podido escuchar los periodistas que cubrían la ceremonia, con las que Sánchez se ha referido a la breve duración del acto de la promesa frente a los ocho meses transcurridos desde las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

El monarca le ha apostillado que ha sido "rápido, simple y sin dolor", aunque, a renglón seguido, ha precisado en tono de broma que "el dolor viene después".

El comentario ha sido acogido con risas por parte del presidente del Gobierno, quien ha reconocido ante Felipe VI: "Le hemos dado muchas preocupaciones".

Sánchez también ha comentado al jefe del Estado que le veía "más delgado".

