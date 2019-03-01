Público
Toni Albà Valls denuncia al actor Toni Albà por llamarle "malparido" y "gusano de alcantarilla"

No es la primera polémica que protagoniza el humorista. El pasado domingo Inés Arrimadas arremetió contra él por un comentario a través de Twitter que calificó de "machista y repugnante".

El actor y humorista Toni Albà

El exprimer ministro de Francia y candidato a la Alcaldía de Barcelona, Manuel Valls, ha emprendido acciones penales contra el actor y humorista Toni Albà por un presunto delito de injurias graves por un tuit en el que insultaba al político. Según ha informado el gabinete de prensa de Manuel Valls, Albà publicó un tuit el pasado 24 de enero que decía: "MV es un malparido, gusano de alcantarilla, pedazo de cagarro y todos los adjetivos que se quiera... exactamente igual que el IBEX que lo parió". El tuit era una respuesta a otro tuit en el que se citaba una frase de Manuel Valls en el programa de La Sexta "El Objetivo": "Los castellanoparlantes lo pasan mal en Barcelona".

La acción penal que ha emprendido Manuel Valls pasa por un acto de conciliación previo, en el que Toni Albà podrá decidir si elimina o no el tuit para detener la acción penal contra él, o bien asume las consecuencias que le puede acarrear la publicación del texto.

No es la primera polémica que protagoniza el actor en la red social. El pasado domingo la líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, arremetió contra él por un comentario "machista y repugnante" que éste hizo a través de Twitter ante el viaje de una delegación de la formación naranja a Waterloo (Bélgica), donde vive el expresidente Carles Puigdemont.

Albà escribió en catalán el siguiente mensaje: "Buen viaje a Waterloo! (Vigila no pases de largo y vayas a parar a Amsterdam... allí estarías como en casa y además tendrías todos tus derechos laborales respetados", ha dicho en alusión al ejercicio de la prostitución en Holanda.

