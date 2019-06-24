Público
Toni Roldán El portavoz de Economía de Cs abandona el partido por los pactos con Vox

Toni Roldán ha convocado una rueda de prensa a las 11.40 horas de este lunes en el Congreso de los Diputados.

24/06/2019.- Fotografía de archivo del 15 de abril de 2019 del portavoz económico de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Toni Roldán, que ha dejado el partido y su escaño en la Cámara Baja, según ha confirmado el político a EFE/ J.J. Guillén

Fotografía de archivo del portavoz económico de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Toni Roldán. EFE/J.J. Guillén

El portavoz económico de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Toni Roldán, dejará el partido y su escaño en la Cámara Baja, según ha confirmado el político a EFE.

La renuncia de Roldán, que comparecerá esta mañana en el Congreso para explicar sus razones, se produce tras el acercamiento de Ciudadanos a la derecha para gobernar con Vox a través de los pactos que han firmado con el Partido Popular y después de que la formación que lidera Albert Rivera haya establecido un veto para pactar con el PSOE.

El portavoz económico de Cs se incorporó al equipo de Ciudadanos en 2015 de la mano del coordinador económico de la formación naranja Luis Garicano, precisamente una de las voces más críticas dentro del partido frente a los acuerdos entre el PP y Vox para gobernar con la formación naranja en autonomías como la andaluza.

Roldán, que había sido nombrado secretario de programas y de áreas sectoriales en 2017, ha sido uno de los impulsores del programa de economía y empleo del partido y ha defendido entre otras medidas el contrato único, para evitar la dualidad entre los contratos fijos y temporales.

También tuvo un papel muy relevante en la comisión de investigación de la crisis financiera, ya que fue muy crítico contra la gestión de los políticos que estaban al frente de las cajas de ahorro que tuvieron que ser rescatadas.

Concurrió en las pasadas elecciones generales como número dos de la lista por Barcelona para el Congreso de los Diputados detrás de Inés Arrimadas.

