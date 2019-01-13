Público
Torra decreta el 'no' a los Presupuestos mientras haya "muros" a la autodeterminación

El president catalán, durante su viaje oficial a EEUU, ha expresado el rechazo a las cuentas a través de Twitter, donde ha respondido a un mensaje del candidato del PSC a la alcaldía de Barcelona en el que acusaba a los independentistas de "levantar muros" entre "entre amigos y familias" en Catalunya.

09/01/2019.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante la comparecencia que ha realizado hoy en el Palau en la que anunció el ganador del Premio Internacional Catalunya, que ha recaido en el ingeniero norteamericano Vinton Cerf. EFE/Andreu Dalm

El president catalán, Quim Torra, ha asegurado este que el independentismo no va a aprobar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) mientras sigan alzados los "muros" que "encarcelan" el derecho a la autodeterminación y a los líderes soberanistas.

Torra, durante su viaje oficial a Estados Unidos, ha expresado el rechazo a las cuentas a través de Twitter, donde ha respondido a un mensaje del candidato del PSC a la alcaldía de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, en el que acusaba a los independentistas de "levantar muros" entre "entre amigos y familias" en Catalunya.

"Los únicos muros que se han levantado son los de las prisiones, separando a los presos políticos de sus familias", ha replicado Torra.

El presidente catalán ha alertado, en este sentido, de que "hasta que no caigan estos muros y los que encarcelan el derecho a la autodeterminación, votaremos NO a los Presupuestos del Gobierno español".

Torra está en EEUU para mantener diversas reuniones, entre ellas una hoy con el alcalde de Boise (Idaho), el demócrata David Bieter, que tiene antepasados vascos y habla euskera, además de castellano e inglés.

El presidente catalán pronunciará este lunes una conferencia sobre el "procés" en la universidad californiana de Stanford y también prevé visitar empresas instaladas en Silicon Valley.

