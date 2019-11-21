El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha descartado este jueves ser candidato en unas futuras elecciones catalanas, y ha dejado claro que no tiene previsto avanzar los comicios y apuesta por agotar la legislatura hasta 2021.

"Siempre he dicho que no me volveré a presentar a ninguna elección. Yo tenía un encargo, a partir del punto en el que quedó el proceso de independencia avanzar para culminarlo. Es lo que intento hacer. Mientras crea que sirvo para culminar el proceso, seguiré", ha recalcado en una entrevista en Rac1 recogida por Europa Press.

También ha descartado cualquier avance electoral, pese a admitir en que no todo depende del dedo del presidente de la Generalitat, pero ha afirmado: "Si de mi depende, no" habrá elecciones.

