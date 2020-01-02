El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha defendido este jueves que la ciudadanía "se ha ganado el derecho de votar sobre la independencia en un referéndum de autodeterminación".
"Lo volveremos a hacer' y Spain Sit and Talk son expresiones a favor del derecho de autodeterminación", ha resaltado Torra en un apunte en Twitter recogido por Europa Press tras reunirse con el vicepresidente, Pere Aragonès, sobre el pacto PSOE-ERC.
"Tenemos un país empoderado y maduro que debe tomar las decisiones libremente", ha agregado Torra, que ha trasladado a Aragonès en la reunión que el acuerdo entre ERC y PSOE para establecer una mesa de negociación entre gobiernos no tiene el visto bueno de Govern ni lo asume como tal.
#HoTornaremaFer i #SpainSitandTalk són expressions a favor del dret d’autodeterminació. La ciutadania s'ha guanyat el dret de votar sobre la independència en un referèndum d'autodeterminació. Tenim un país apoderat i madur que ha de prendre les decisions lliurement— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) 2 de enero de 2020
