El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha trasladado a Aragonès este jueves que el acuerdo entre ERC y PSOE para establecer una mesa de negociación entre gobiernos no tiene el visto bueno de Govern, ni lo asume como tal.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, realiza una declaración durante la ofrenda floral a la tumba de Francesc Macià, en Montjuic (Barcelona) a 25 de diciembre de 2019. - Pau Venteo - Europa Press

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, realiza una declaración durante la ofrenda floral a la tumba de Francesc Macià, en Montjuic (Barcelona). - Pau Venteo - Europa Press

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha defendido este jueves que la ciudadanía "se ha ganado el derecho de votar sobre la independencia en un referéndum de autodeterminación".   

"Lo volveremos a hacer' y Spain Sit and Talk son expresiones a favor del derecho de autodeterminación", ha resaltado Torra en un apunte en Twitter recogido por Europa Press tras reunirse con el vicepresidente, Pere Aragonès, sobre el pacto PSOE-ERC.   

"Tenemos un país empoderado y maduro que debe tomar las decisiones libremente", ha agregado Torra, que ha trasladado a Aragonès en la reunión que el acuerdo entre ERC y PSOE para establecer una mesa de negociación entre gobiernos no tiene el visto bueno de Govern ni lo asume como tal.

