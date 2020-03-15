Estás leyendo: Torra dice a Sánchez que el decreto del Gobierno "solo sirve para recentralizar"

Estado de alarma Torra dice a Sánchez que el decreto del Gobierno "solo sirve para recentralizar"

Además, el president de la Generalitat ha pedido que se aíslen Catalunya y Madrid.

otografía facilitada por la Generalitat de su presidente Quim Torra durante su participación, por videoconferencia, en la reunión de presidentes autonómicos que ha convocado para este domingo el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. EFE/Generalitat/Rubén Moreno

madrid

agencias

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha trasladado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, el rechazo de la Generalitat al decreto aprobado por el Consejo de Ministros este sábado, porque "solo sirve para recentralizar competencias y no para frenar la propagación del Covid-19".

En un comunicado este domingo, la Generalitat ha informado de que el presidente catalán ha considerado "insuficientes" las medidas aprobadas por el Estado, ha criticado que no se haya contado con el Govern para definirlas y ha apuntado que hace días que ya se aplican en Catalunya.

Torra ha vuelto a pedir a Sánchez que atienda las peticiones de confinamiento domiciliario total, ha reprochado que el Gobierno "aún no haya aprobado ningún plan de choque económico" y ha asegurado que, por responsabilidad, la Generalitat seguirá tomando las medidas que considere oportunas para garantizar la salud y el bienestar de la ciudadanía.

Por otro lado Torra ha reclamado al Gobierno que acuerde el "confinamiento domiciliario total" de las zonas que lo soliciten, así como el aislamiento de Catalunya y Madrid y el cierre de fronteras, aeropuertos y puertos.

