Torra exige a Sánchez que pida "perdón" por las "difamaciones" sobre los CDR

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha exigido este viernes al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, que pida "perdón" por las "difamaciones" sobre los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR).
Después de que la Audiencia Nacional haya acordado prisión eludible bajo fianza de 10.000 euros para un quinto miembro de los CDR investigados por terrorismo, una medida que ya ha dictado para otros cuatro imputados, Torra ha recordado unas palabras de Sánchez en septiembre, cuando instó al independentismo a "desmarcarse rotundamente de la violencia" de los activistas detenidos.
Difamació rere difamació, durant dies i dies vaig/vam ser acusats “d’emparar la violència”. Celebro que els empresonats del 23S surtin d’una presó on no haurien d’haver entrat mai. Molts han de demanar perdó. I el primer que ho ha de fer ha de ser el president Sánchez. https://t.co/Q1Bet6eIju— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) December 27, 2019
"Difamación tras difamación, durante días y días fui/fuimos acusados de 'amparar la violencia'. Celebro que los encarcelados del 23 de septiembre salgan de una prisión en la que no tendrían que haber entrado nunca. Muchos deben pedir perdón. Y el primero que debe hacerlo tiene que ser el presidente Sánchez", ha afirmado Torra en Twitter.
