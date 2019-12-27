Público
Público

Torra exige a Sánchez que pida "perdón" por las "difamaciones" sobre los CDR

"Celebro que los encarcelados del 23 de septiembre salgan de una prisión en la que no tendrían que haber entrado nunca. Muchos deben pedir perdón. Y el primero que debe hacerlo tiene que ser el presidente Sánchez", declara Torra en Twitter.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante su comparecencia en la Galería Gótica del Palau de la Generalitat. - EFE

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante su comparecencia en la Galería Gótica del Palau de la Generalitat. - EFE

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha exigido este viernes al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, que pida "perdón" por las "difamaciones" sobre los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR).

Después de que la Audiencia Nacional haya acordado prisión eludible bajo fianza de 10.000 euros para un quinto miembro de los CDR investigados por terrorismo, una medida que ya ha dictado para otros cuatro imputados, Torra ha recordado unas palabras de Sánchez en septiembre, cuando instó al independentismo a "desmarcarse rotundamente de la violencia" de los activistas detenidos.

"Difamación tras difamación, durante días y días fui/fuimos acusados de 'amparar la violencia'. Celebro que los encarcelados del 23 de septiembre salgan de una prisión en la que no tendrían que haber entrado nunca. Muchos deben pedir perdón. Y el primero que debe hacerlo tiene que ser el presidente Sánchez", ha afirmado Torra en Twitter.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad