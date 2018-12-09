Torra inicia un ayuno de 48 horas y dormirá dos noches en el monasterio de Montserrat

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha iniciado a las 9.00 horas del domingo un ayuno de 48 horas en apoyo de los presos soberanistas en huelga de hambre, ayuno que ha empezado en el barrio de Sarrià de Barcelona y que continuará en el Monasterio de Montserrat, donde pernoctará dos noches.
El presidente catalán ha llegado sobre esta mañana al depósito del Rei Martí, en el barrio de Sarrià (Barcelona), para participar en el ayuno que varias personas están realizando en este local.
Torra permanecerá hasta esta tarde en este centro, desde donde saldrá para ir a Montserrat y participar en otro ayuno en solidaridad con los presos que se celebra en el monasterio.
Según fuentes de la Generalitat, el presidente catalán pernoctará las noches del domingo el lunes en el monasterio de Montserrat, aunque no se ha concretado si Torra permanecerá allí todo el tiempo.
El presidente de la Generalitat seguirá con su ayuno hasta el martes por la mañana, cuando presidirá el Consell Executiu del gobierno catalán.
Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull fueron los primeros en iniciar la huelga de hambre, a la que tres días después se sumaron también Josep Rull y Joaquim Forn, todos ellos encarcelados de manera preventiva en el centro penitenciario de Lledoners (Barcelona).
