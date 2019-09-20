Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Lazos amarillos Torra mantiene la pancarta de apoyo a los políticos presos y recurre la orden de quitarla

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya ordenó al president que la retirase de la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat en un plazo de 48 horas. Sin embargo, no la retirará porque reproduce un "clamor muy mayoritario de la sociedad catalana".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Trabajadores de la Generalitat colocan en el balcon del Palau una pancarta pidiendo la libertad de los politicos presos tras el acto de posesión del nuevo Govern. EFE/Quique García

Trabajadores de la Generalitat colocan en el balcon del Palau una pancarta pidiendo la libertad de los politicos presos tras el acto de posesión del nuevo Govern. EFE/Quique García

El presidente catalán, Quim Torra, mantiene de momento la pancarta en favor de los "presos políticos y exiliados" que cuelga del balcón del Palau de la Generalitat y recurrirá la orden de retirarla emitida por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).

A raíz de un recurso de la asociación Impulso Ciudadano, el TSJC ha ordenado a Torra retirar en un plazo de 48 horas la pancarta con el lema "Libertad presos políticos y exiliados", acompañado de un lazo amarillo, que cuelga de la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat.

Según un comunicado de la Oficina del Presidente, Quim Torra presentará a través de sus representantes legales un recurso contra la orden, y lo hará tan pronto como el TSJC "le haya notificado oficialmente la instrucción emitida".

"Un clamor muy mayoritario de la sociedad catalana"

Torra no retirará la pancarta por ahora porque el lema que contiene es, según afirma el comunicado, un "clamor muy mayoritario de la sociedad catalana y un compromiso democrático del Govern con las personas que sufren represión por haber defendido la democracia, los mandatos electorales y los derechos fundamentales".

El president considera que se trata de una nueva "vulneración flagrante del derecho a la libertad de expresión y de opinión, como ya se produjo cuando la Junta Electoral Central ordenó la retirada, de manera irregular y sin tener las competencias para hacerlo", de esa pancarta, episodio por el que será juzgado por desobediencia.

Justamente, hoy el TSJC ha decidido aplazar al próximo 18 de noviembre el juicio a Torra por no retirar esa pancarta en campaña electoral, al no poder resolver a tiempo las recusaciones que el president planteó contra los magistrados que deben juzgarlo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad