El presidente catalán, Quim Torra, mantiene de momento la pancarta en favor de los "presos políticos y exiliados" que cuelga del balcón del Palau de la Generalitat y recurrirá la orden de retirarla emitida por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).
A raíz de un recurso de la asociación Impulso Ciudadano, el TSJC ha ordenado a Torra retirar en un plazo de 48 horas la pancarta con el lema "Libertad presos políticos y exiliados", acompañado de un lazo amarillo, que cuelga de la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat.
Según un comunicado de la Oficina del Presidente, Quim Torra presentará a través de sus representantes legales un recurso contra la orden, y lo hará tan pronto como el TSJC "le haya notificado oficialmente la instrucción emitida".
"Un clamor muy mayoritario de la sociedad catalana"
Torra no retirará la pancarta por ahora porque el lema que contiene es, según afirma el comunicado, un "clamor muy mayoritario de la sociedad catalana y un compromiso democrático del Govern con las personas que sufren represión por haber defendido la democracia, los mandatos electorales y los derechos fundamentales".
El president considera que se trata de una nueva "vulneración flagrante del derecho a la libertad de expresión y de opinión, como ya se produjo cuando la Junta Electoral Central ordenó la retirada, de manera irregular y sin tener las competencias para hacerlo", de esa pancarta, episodio por el que será juzgado por desobediencia.
Justamente, hoy el TSJC ha decidido aplazar al próximo 18 de noviembre el juicio a Torra por no retirar esa pancarta en campaña electoral, al no poder resolver a tiempo las recusaciones que el president planteó contra los magistrados que deben juzgarlo.
