Torra pide al Constitucional que suspenda de forma urgente su inhabilitación

barcelona
La defensa del ya expresident de la Generalitat Quim Torra ha presentado un recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional en el que pide que suspenda de forma urgente la pena de inhabilitación que confirmó ayer el Tribunal Supremo.
En su recurso, el abogado de Torra, Gonzalo Boye, argumenta que la suspensión de la condena -que el Constitucional acuerda solo en casos excepcionales y penas leves- es necesaria para evitar el "daño irreparable" que la ejecución de la misma causaría tanto a Torra como a terceras personas.
(Habrá ampliación)
