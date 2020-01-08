Torra pide al Supremo que suspenda su inhabilitación como diputado y advierte a la JEC de un “grave conflicto constitucional”

El presidente catalán, Quim Torra, ha solicitado al Tribunal Supremo una medida cautelarísima para que suspenda sus inhabilitación como parlamentario acordada por la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) el pasado 3 de enero y que conllevaría su cese como jefe del Ejecutivo catalán ya que el Estatut exige que sea un diputado.
La Sala III decide este jueves si suspende el acuerdo de la JEC sobre Junqueras, que lo declaró “inelegible” como eurodiputado
Torra alerta que la JEC ha incurrido en “un grave conflicto constitucional” porque con este acuerdo ha usurpado funciones de las Cámaras legislativas, en este caso del Parlamento catalán. Un acuerdo que tilda de “arbitrario e ilegal".
Su defensa reclama la suspensión del acuerdo ante la vulneración de derechos fundamentales, tanto del político como de sus electores. Este recurso abre la vía para que la Sala Tercera del Supremo (de lo contencioso-administrativo) suspenda de manera cautelar el acuerdo de la JEC -un órgano administrativo- y para un futuro recurso ante el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos.
La Sala Tercera dispone de 48 horas para responder a esta petición de Quim Torra.
La Sala III se reúne este jueves a las 10 de la mañana para responder al líder de ERC Oriol Junqueras, quien este martes solicitó la medida cautelarísima de suspensión de otro acuerdo de la JEC que lo declara “inelegible” como eurodiputado.
