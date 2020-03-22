Estás leyendo: Torra ve bien la prórroga del estado de alarma y reitera la necesidad de un "confinamiento total"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

emergencia de coronavirus

Torra ve bien la prórroga del estado de alarma y reitera la necesidad de un "confinamiento total"

El president de la Generalitat ha mostrado su aprobación mediante una rueda de prensa telemática.

Torra asegura que "en estos momentos" le importan "un rábano" las "fronteras y las banderas"
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante una rueda de prensa telemática.

madrid

efe

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha afirmado que le parece bien la prórroga de 15 días del estado de alarma que ha decretado el jefe del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, al que ha asegurado que no quiere lanzar reproches, si bien advierte que aún no ha atendido su propuesta de "confinamiento total".

Torra ha realizado una rueda de prensa telemática este domingo después de participar esta mañana en la reunión de la conferencia de presidentes autonómicos con Pedro Sánchez.

"Ningún reproche, al lado tendiendo la mano", ha afirmado Torra, que en todo caso ha deseado que el "confinamiento total", en el que solo se permite el desplazamiento para trabajo de sectores sanitarios, alimentación y otros esenciales, se "autoimponga".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú