Torra ve bien la prórroga del estado de alarma y reitera la necesidad de un "confinamiento total"

madrid
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha afirmado que le parece bien la prórroga de 15 días del estado de alarma que ha decretado el jefe del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, al que ha asegurado que no quiere lanzar reproches, si bien advierte que aún no ha atendido su propuesta de "confinamiento total".
Torra ha realizado una rueda de prensa telemática este domingo después de participar esta mañana en la reunión de la conferencia de presidentes autonómicos con Pedro Sánchez.
"Ningún reproche, al lado tendiendo la mano", ha afirmado Torra, que en todo caso ha deseado que el "confinamiento total", en el que solo se permite el desplazamiento para trabajo de sectores sanitarios, alimentación y otros esenciales, se "autoimponga".
