El presidente catalán, Quim Torra, ha vuelto a colgar este lunes en el balcón del Palau de la Generalitat la pancarta a favor de los "presos políticos y exiliados", con un lazo amarillo, una vez terminado el ciclo electoral.
Esta pancarta con el lema "Libertad presos políticos y exiliados", en catalán e inglés, junto con un lazo amarillo, fue motivo de polémica cuando la Junta Electoral Central ordenó retirarla, al inicio del ciclo electoral de los comicios del 28-A y 26-M, argumentado que durante este periodo no se podían exhibir lemas partidistas en edificios públicos.
Torra sustituyó la primera pancarta con lazo amarillo, por otra con un lazo blanco con franja roja
Torra desoyó inicialmente la orden y no retiró la pancarta al término del plazo que dio la JEC, el pasado 21 de marzo, lo que le acarreó días después una querella de la Fiscalía por desobediencia, por la que ya ha tenido que declarar ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya.
Cuando ya había expirado el plazo que le había dado la JEC, Torra optó por tapar primero la pancarta con otra con el mismo lema y un lazo blanco con franja roja, en lugar del color amarillo.
Una alternativa que fue vetada de nuevo por la JEC y que dio lugar a una tercera pancarta, que decía "Libertad de opinión y expresión", que sí fue autorizada en este caso y que se ha mantenido en el balcón del Palau de la Generalitat durante todo el periodo electoral.
