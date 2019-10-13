El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha anunciado que la Cámara catalana celebrará un pleno específico como reacción a la sentencia, para que los 135 diputados puedan expresar sus opiniones "ante la gravedad de los hechos".
En una entrevista en el programa Faqs de TV3 ha llamado también a salir a la calle a protestar y "hacer que la represión del Estado sea insostenible".
"Cada paso que hagamos deben ser pasos que vayan en la línea de agudizar las contradicciones democráticas del Estado, no las nuestras propias", ha afirmado el presidente del Parlament, que también ha asegurado que deberán de ser capaces de explicarlo internacionalmente.
Ha llamado a crear "incentivos democráticos para que al Estado, desde el punto de vista político, le salga más caro intentar cronificar el conflicto, o incluso poner a los independentistas en la prisión, que sentarse en una mesa a negociar el referéndum".
Torrent ha reclamado que se apele al conjunto de la población de Catalunya que "aún no es independentista", y buscar compartir unos mínimos, y ha defendido que no solo hace falta movilización social, sino también capacidad de incidencia política en la gobernabilidad del Estado.
