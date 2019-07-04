Torrent critica la estrategia de Sánchez en Catalunya: "No ha hecho nada más allá de gestos cosméticos"

El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent, cree que Pedro Sánchez “no ha hecho nada” por resolver el conflicto territorial, “más allá de gestos cosméticos”. Así lo ha expresado en un desayuno informativo organizado por Nueva Economía Fórum en Madrid, donde se ha referido a la situación actual de la crisis catalana, a la investidura o a la designación de Josep Borrell como jefe de la diplomacia europea, entre otras cuestiones.
“Hoy yo he venido aquí a tender puentes, a aproximar posiciones y a poner una propuesta concreta encima de la mesa, pero el presidente Sánchez, que es quien debería tomar la iniciativa, sigue ausente en Catalunya y, más allá de gestos cosméticos, no ha hecho absolutamente nada para resolver el conflicto”, ha lamentado Torrent, que durante la conferencia ha defendido el referéndum como la “única solución” democrática al conflicto catalán.
((Habrá ampliación))
