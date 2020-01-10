El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha hablado este viernes con el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y le ha confirmado que sigue siendo diputado de la Cámara, pese a que el Tribunal Supremo haya rechazado suspender de urgencia el acuerdo de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que le retiró la credencial de diputado en el Parlament.
En un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial en Twitter, Torrent afirma que el reglamento del Parlament no prevé "la inelegibilidad sobrevenida" como causa de pérdida de la condición de diputado.
El Reglament del @parlamentcat no preveu "la inelegibilitat sobrevinguda" com a causa de pèrdua de la condició de diputat. La JEC no és un òrgan competent per adoptar aquesta decisió. Acabo de parlar amb el MHP @QuimTorraiPla per confirmar-li que continua sent diputat.— Roger Torrent 🎗 (@rogertorrent) January 10, 2020
Para Torrent, la JEC no es un órgano competente para adoptar esta decisión, y por ello ha confirmado a Torra como diputado.
