Procés Torrent traslada a Torra que sigue siendo diputado, pese a la decisión del Supremo de no suspender de urgencia su inhabilitación

El presidente del Parlament le comunica que sigue siendo miembro de la Cámara pese a que el alto tribunal ha rechazado suspender de urgencia el acuerdo de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que le retiró la credencial de diputado en el Parlament.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, s'abraça amb el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, després de la conferència del primer al TNC, aquest dimarts 4 de setembre. EFE / Marta Pérez.

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha hablado este viernes con el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y le ha confirmado que sigue siendo diputado de la Cámara, pese a que el Tribunal Supremo haya rechazado suspender de urgencia el acuerdo de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que le retiró la credencial de diputado en el Parlament.

En un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial en Twitter, Torrent afirma que el reglamento del Parlament no prevé "la inelegibilidad sobrevenida" como causa de pérdida de la condición de diputado.

Para Torrent, la JEC no es un órgano competente para adoptar esta decisión, y por ello ha confirmado a Torra como diputado.

