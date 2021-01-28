El torturador uruguayo Eduardo Ferro se entrega a la Policía española

bilbao
La vida fugitiva de Eduardo Ferro ha llegado, de momento, a su fin. El capitán retirado del Ejército uruguayo, acusado de graves delitos cometidos por la última dictadura militar de ese país, fue detenido el miércoles por la noche en Peñíscola, la localidad valenciana donde se ocultaba de la Justicia.
Ferro es uno de los símbolos del horror que vivió Uruguay entre 1973 y 1985. De eso puede dar fe el conocido publicista y escritor Claudio Invernizzi, quien reconoció a ese militar como uno de los torturadores del Batallón de Laguna del Sauce. Del mismo modo, la Justicia uruguaya acusa a Ferro del secuestro y desaparición del militante comunista Óscar Tasssino, así como de las torturas sufridas por la maestra Lilián Celiberti y su marido Universindo Rodríguez.
En septiembre de 2017, la Policía española detuvo a Ferro en Madrid. Entonces ya pesaban sobre él varias acusaciones de crímenes cometidos durante la dictadura. La justicia uruguaya pidió su extradición, pero poco después fue excarcelado y volvió a esconderse. En 2019, España concedió finalmente su extradición.
Según relata el diario uruguayo El Observador, el militar decidió esta semana poner punto final a su vida de fugitivo. Para ello, le pidió a una persona de su confianza que contactara con Interpol Uruguay para que coordinase su entrega con la Policía española.
En ese contexto, Público ha podido confirmar que su detención se produjo sobre las 23.00 de este miércoles y estuvo a cargo de la Brigada de Información de la Policía Nacional en Castellón. Tras este operativo, Ferro está a la espera de que lleguen los policías uruguayos de Interpol que se encargarán de trasladarle, ahora sí, ante los tribunales.
