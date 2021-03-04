Estás leyendo: La Mesa del Congreso impide la comparecencia de Robles para explicar la muerte por torturas de Mikel Zabalza

Los representantes de EH Bildu consideran que esta decisión "no debe pasar por alto" y agregan que se pretende "blindar al régimen del 78 de cualquier responsabilidad en torno a la práctica sistemática de la tortura.

24/12/2020. La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, escucha el mensaje que el presidente del Gobierno envía a las tropas en misiones humanitarias. - EFE
La formación política EH Bildu ha criticado la decisión de la Mesa del Congreso de vetar la comparecencia de la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, para explicar el papel de Luis Alberto Perote, antiguo coronel de los servicios secretos del CSID, en la muerte por torturas de Mikel Zabalza

La Mesa del Congreso ha justificado el veto porque la petición del grupo político "supone una valoración de actuaciones de un Gobierno de una legislatura anterior y versaría sobre materia ajena a la competencia del Gobierno".

En una nota de prensa, los representantes de EH Bildu consideran que esta decisión "no debe pasar por alto" y agregan que se pretende "blindar al régimen del 78 de cualquier responsabilidad en torno a la práctica sistemática de la tortura contra miles de ciudadanos y ciudadanas vascas". 

El portavoz adjunto del grupo parlamentario, Oskar Matute, ha manifestado que "es incomprensible que investigar la participación e impunidad de miembros de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado en la práctica de torturas y asesinatos sea considerada por el Congreso 'materia ajena a la competencia del Gobierno'". 

Los soberanistas vascos afirman que la negativa del órgano rector y de representación del Congreso "confirma el silencio y la doble vara de medir de las estructuras de poder del Estado español, que siguen instaladas en el ninguneo a las víctimas de la tortura y la negación de una práctica sistémica que afecta a más de 4.200 casos confirmados entre 1960 y 2014". 

Defienden además que el uso de la tortura "sigue en la más absoluta impunidad" y añaden que esto supone que el Estado "siga manteniendo verdaderas carencias democráticas". 

