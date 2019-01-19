Público
Las nevadas llegan a Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja, Asturias, Guadalajara, Burgos, León, Palencia, Zamora y Huesca, que también estará en alerta por bajas temperatura.

Las bajas temperaturas de la pasada noche dejan paisajes completamente blancos en la localidad salmantina de Alba de Tormes, confundiendo la cencellada con una nevada.- EFE/J.M.GARCIA

Un total de 15 provincias estarán este sábado en riesgo por nieve, frío y olas en un fin de semana de ambiente invernal en España y que dejará una primera jornada marcada por intervalos de viento fuerte en el litoral gallego, Estrecho y Alborán, así como precipitaciones localmente persistentes en el oeste de Galicia y nevadas en la cordillera Cantábrica y sistemas Ibérico y Central.

Así, la nieve pondrá en riesgo a Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja, Asturias, Guadalajara, Burgos, León, Palencia, Zamora y Huesca, que también estará en alerta por bajas temperaturas, al igual que Teruel, Barcelona, Girona y Lleida. Mientras, A Coruña estará en riesgo por fenómenos costeros.

Este sábado, en la mayor parte de la Península se esperan precipitaciones generalizadas que se irán extendiendo de oeste a este, que serán más intensas en la mitad occidental peninsular y podrán ser localmente fuertes o persistentes en el oeste de Galicia.

En el litoral mediterráneo desde Catalunya hasta Almería serán menos probables y se darán de forma dispersa al final del día. En Baleares serán más probables a primeras horas y de forma ocasional; y en Canarias probabilidad de lluvias débiles dispersas en el norte de las islas montañosas.

La cota de nieve se situará en el noroeste peninsular, Castilla y León y alto Ebro entre los 800 y 1.200 metros subiendo a 1.000/1.800 metros; en el sistema Central y sistema Ibérico orientales, entre los 800 y los 1.000 metros subiendo a 800/1.600 metros; en Pirineos entre los 600 y 1.000 metros subiendo a 700/1.200 metros; y en sierras del sudeste entre los 1.400 y 2.000 metros.

Las temperaturas diurnas irán en aumento en el noroeste y Aragón, y en descenso en zonas del interior centro y sur. En el caso de las nocturnas experimentará un aumento aunque continúan las heladas en páramos y zonas de montaña del interior, que serán más intensas en Pirineos.

Habrá alisios en Canarias así como vientos con predominio de la componente oeste en la Península y en Baleares, con intervalos de intensidad fuerte en el litoral gallego, Estrecho y Alborán.

