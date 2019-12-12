La Audiencia Nacional a vuelto a desestimar una nueva petición de libertad provisional de Luis Bárcenas. Pese a solo haber cumplido un año y medio de una condena de 33 años de cárcel, el extesorero del Partido Popular solicitó de nuevo la libertad provisional, que le ha vuelto a ser denegada por la Sección Segunda de la Sala de lo Penal por riesgo de fuga.

Así lo ha decidido este jueves la audiencia, alegando para ello el "importante patrimonio económico oculto en el extranjero, que facilitaría su sustracción a la justicia".

En un auto, los magistrados estiman que el arraigo personal, familiar y social en España que alega Bárcenas en su escrito "no se evidencia en este caso como un factor impeditivo para su huida, al ser su hijo mayor de edad e independiente y carecer de vinculación laboral".

El tribunal explica que no existen novedades relevantes con respecto a la última vez que el extesorero solicitó la libertad provisional hace ocho meses, a excepción del paso del tiempo. No obstante, eso no es "suficiente por sí mismo para considerar eliminado el riesgo de fuga al subsistir los mismos motivos que fueron tenidos en cuenta en las anteriores resoluciones".

Según el auto, el riesgo de fuga no se ve "conjurado con las medidas cautelares de control por pulsera telemática y/o comparecencia apud acta que solicita", por lo que los magistrados estiman que la medida de prisión provisional –a la espera de que la sentencia de Gürtel sea revisada por el Tribunal Supremo– "sigue siendo necesaria y proporcionada".

Además, ha remitido su permiso de Navidad al Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria

Con respecto a la petición de permiso que formuló el extesorero para los días 24 y 25 de diciembre, el tribunal responde que carece de competencia al respecto, por lo que esa solicitud deberá ser presentada ante el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria correspondiente.