Trama Gürtel La Fiscalía Anticorrupción acuerda el retorno de 23 millones de la 'Gürtel' ocultos en Suiza

La fiscal Concepción Sabadell junto a Elisabetta Tizzoni, representante del Ministerio Público suizo, gestionan con el testaferro Arturo Gianfranco Fasana la devolución a España de los fondos ocultados en el país helvético por los líderes de la trama.

Pablo Crespo y el empresario Francisco Correa | EFE/AFP/ Javier Lizón

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción trata de recuperar más de 23 millones de euros que Francisco Correa y su mano derecha, Pablo Crespo, ocultaron en Suiza en el marco de la trama Gürtel. La fiscal Concepción Sabadell junto a la fiscal federal de Suiza Elisabetta Tizzoni, representante del Ministerio Público suizo, gestionan la vuelta a España de los fondos ocultados en el país helvético desde el pasado mes de octubre.

El pasado mes de noviembre, Sabadell confirmaba a la fiscal helvética el acuerdo con el testaferro Arturo Gianfranco Fasana para llevar a cabo la operación, según publica este lunes El Mundo.

Los antiguos cabecillas de la trama Gürtel, Correa y Crespo, han iniciado su ofensiva tratando de paralizar la actuación tachándola de "ilegal" al no contar con su autorización. Sin embargo, Anticorrupción considera que los fondos proceden de la comisión de múltiples delitos, ocultados con dos sociedades.

En las actuaciones de Anticorrupción, Sabadell pedía a la Audiencia Nacional que consiguiera la autorización del testaferro para transferir íntegramente a la cuenta del juzgado los fondos de las cuentas de las sociedades Golden Chain Properties, S.A. y Malla Business, S.A.

