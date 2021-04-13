Estás leyendo: Pablo Crespo también confiesa en la pieza de Boadilla de la Gürtel y remite a la Justicia un escrito de conformidad

Público
Público

Trama Gürtel Pablo Crespo también confiesa en la pieza de Boadilla de la Gürtel y remite a la Justicia un escrito de conformidad

El numero dos de la trama corrupta se suma así al cabecilla, Francisco Correa, y al consejero delegado de la constructora Teconsa, José Luis Martínez Parra, que también ha admitido los hechos que les imputaba la Fiscalía.

Pablo Crespo y el empresario Francisco Correa | EFE/AFP/ Javier Lizón
Pablo Crespo y el empresario Francisco Correa | EFE/AFP/ Javier Lizón.

madrid

El que fuera secretario de Organización del PP gallego Pablo Crespo, considerado el número dos de la trama Gürtel, ha enviado un escrito de conformidad al tribunal de la Audiencia Nacional que juzgará la pieza denominada Ayuntamiento de Boadilla en el que reconoce los hechos que le imputa el Ministerio Público en su escrito de acusación.

Para Pablo Crespo la Fiscalía Anticorrupción solicitaba en su escrito una pena de 64 años y siete meses de cárcel por esta pieza concreta. El numero dos de la trama corrupta se suma así a las confesiones que en el marco de esa pieza han realizado en los últimos días tanto el cabecilla de la Gürtel Francisco Correa como el consejero delegado de la constructora Teconsa, José Luis Martínez Parra.

Éste último reconoció que pagaron a la Gürtel 1,8 millones de euros por la adjudicación por parte del Ayuntamiento de Boadilla del Monte de la construcción de una piscina cubierta, un colegio de primaria y tres promociones de viviendas.

El líder de la trama Gürtel remitió una carta a Fiscalía Anticorrupción en la que reconoce como "ciertos" los hechos que el Ministerio Público refleja en su escrito de acusación por las irregularidades en el Ayuntamiento madrileño de Boadilla del Monte, dirigido entonces por Arturo González Panero, de quien destacaba la "ambición desmedida" y una actuación "amoral". Esta pieza se comenzará a juzgar el próximo 22 de septiembre y está previsto que se alargue hasta febrero de 2022.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público