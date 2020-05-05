MadridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Igualdad, a través de la Dirección General de Diversidad Sexual y Derechos LGTBI, ha presentado una denuncia ante la Fiscalía para delitos de odio y discriminación de Alicante por las agresiones verbales de un policía municipal a una mujer trans en Benidorm.
Según ha informado Igualdad en un comunicado, con esta denuncia -interpuesta este lunes- se quiere reforzar la ya presentada por el Observatorio contra la LGTBIfobia de Valencia, así como la actuación de la Delegación del Gobierno en la Comunitat Valenciana para que se investiguen los hechos.
"La Dirección General de Diversidad Sexual y Derechos LGTBI deplora profundamente la humillación que esta mujer sufrió por parte de unos agentes cuya función es, precisamente, defender sus derechos, entre el que se encuentra el de ser tratada con respeto y acorde a su identidad de género", lamenta.
Los hechos, que fueron grabados en móvil por otro policía municipal, fueron difundidos y rápidamente se convirtieron en virales, lo que podría ser constitutivo de delito de odio y contra la integridad moral.
El departamento que dirige Irene Montero subraya que la transfobia "no puede tener cabida en nuestro país" y recuerda que la identidad de género de las personas es un derecho fundamental protegido por la Constitución.
Agradece "la pronta y decidida respuesta" tanto de la Generalitat Valenciana como del Ayuntamiento de Benidorm por la apertura de un expediente disciplinario y la suspensión provisional de funciones de los dos agentes que intervenían en el vídeo, además de dar cuenta a la autoridad judicial para el esclarecimiento de los hechos y la depuración de responsabilidades.
