madrid
Con su implantación en Madrid puesta en cuestión bajo el mandato de José Luis Martínez Almeida pese a los buenos resultados, el modelo de Madrid Central podría ser extrapolado a gran parte de las ciudades de España. Así lo contempla el anteproyecto de Ley de Cambio Climático y Transición Energética, que promete blindar a las zonas urbanas ya declaradas de bajas emisiones evitando que puedan revertirse.
"Cualquier medida municipal que suponga regresión deberá contar con un informe positivo de administraciones estatales o autonómicas competentes", defiende el borrador de dicha ley presentado este lunes en el Consejo Asesor de Medio Ambiente. Esta normativa es una de las grandes cuentas pendientes del actual Gobierno, que ya declaró la situación de emergencia climática como muestra de su compromiso con la crisis medioambiental que vive el planeta.
Concretamente, el anteproyecto de la norma establece que será obligatorio que los municipios de más de 50.000 habitantes y los territorios insulares establezcan zonas de bajas emisiones no más tarde de 2023.
Para favorecer la expansión del vehículo eléctrico, el Gobierno desarrollará y pondrá a disposición del público una plataforma de información sobre puntos de recarga.
