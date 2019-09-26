Público
Transparencia La Casa Real somete "voluntariamente" sus cuentas a auditoría pública

Esta actividad recae en la Intervención General de la Administración, que deberá llevarla a cabo de forma gratuita y enviar un informe directamente a Zarzuela.

Imagen usada por la Casa Real para la felicitación navideña del rey Felipe VI, la reina Letizia y sus hijas.

La Intervención General de la Administración (IGAE) deberá, desde el pasado 30 de mayo, auditar las cuentas de la Casa Real desde 2015 y hasta al menos los próximos cuatro años.

El rey tiene el derecho, reconocido por la Constitución, a "distribuir libremente" la asignación que percibe de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, que este año llega a algo más de 9,3 millones de euros, contando con una ampliación de 1,9 millones para financiar la "evolución de la plataforma de comunicaciones", según las propias cuentas de Zarzuela de gasto ejecutado hasta junio de este año (PDF).

Pero según el convenio firmado entre ambas instituciones, "la Casa de Su Majestad el Rey ha decidido someter voluntariamente a auditoría las cuentas anuales relativas a la gestión económica".

Este convenio subraya, además, que la IGAE "actuará de forma independiente de la gestión" de Zarzuela.

Lo que se auditará será "la ejecución y liquidación de las dotaciones presupuestarias incluidas en la Sección 01 'Casa de Su Majestad el Rey' de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado", reza el texto publicado en el BOE y que también está publicado en el portal de la Casa Real.

Esta actividad, que "se realizarán a título gratuito y sin contraprestación económica a cargo de la Casa Real", dará lugar a un informe anual, "cuyo destinatario será el Jefe de la Casa de Su Majestad el Rey", en el plazo máximo de tres meses a contar desde que Zarzuela envíe los datos necesarios.

