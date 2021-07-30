Estás leyendo: El Tribunal de Cuentas pide prohibir las donaciones de personas jurídicas a partidos para campañas electorales

Transparencia El Tribunal de Cuentas pide prohibir las donaciones de personas jurídicas a partidos para campañas electorales

La ley relativa a la financiación ordinaria de los partidos prohíbe las donaciones procedentes de personas jurídicas, pero la Ley Electoral sí las permite en ámbito electoral.

Sede del Tribunal de Cuentas en Madrid. Archivo / Europa Press

El Tribunal de Cuentas ha pedido que se ponga fin a las donaciones de personas jurídicas a partidos políticos, una práctica que aún está permitida, con ciertos límites, si esa donación sirve para la financiación de campañas electorales.

Así lo pone de manifiesto el fiscalizador en su recién aprobada moción relativa a la financiación, la actividad económico-financiera y el control de las formaciones políticas y de las fundaciones y demás entidades vinculadas o dependientes de ellas.

En la moción, el órgano que preside María José de la Fuente, resalta que existe una "disparidad" en la regulación de las aportaciones a los partidos políticos en la Ley Orgánica de Financiación de Partidos y en la Ley Electoral y propone unificar ambas normas en esta materia.

En concreto, la ley relativa a la financiación ordinaria de los partidos prohíbe las donaciones procedentes de personas jurídicas y de entes sin personalidad jurídica, pero la Ley Electoral sí las permite en ámbito electoral, siempre que se ingresen en las cuentas electorales, con el mismo límite que las aportaciones de las personas físicas (10.000 euros por proceso electoral).

La medida reforzaría la transparencia en la financiación de las campañas electorales, según el Tribunal de Cuentas

Esta medida, subraya el fiscalizador reforzaría la "transparencia en la financiación de las campañas electorales y la eficacia de su control por parte del Tribunal de Cuentas".

"Este diferente tratamiento legal ha venido ocasionando importantes disfunciones en la gestión de las formaciones políticas", argumenta el Tribunal de Cuentas, que defiende homogeneizar ambas normas jurídicas y prohibir las donaciones de personas jurídicas también en los procesos electorales.

