Transporte Madrid estrenará en febrero dos líneas gratuitas y cero emisiones para llegar al Centro 

Serán dos recorridos que discurrirán desde Argüelles a Puerta de Toledo y de Moncloa a Atocha, con una tercero de pago  que circulará alrededor del distrito central de la capital.

Un autobús de la EMT en una de las paradas de la madrileña Plaza de Cibeles. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni.

Las dos nuevas líneas de la Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) gratuitas y cero emisiones que pretenden garantizar la llegada al Centro de Madrid vertebrando un eje norte-sur y otro este-oeste se pondrán en marcha en febrero, ha anunciado este lunes el alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

"A mediados de febrero se pondrá en marcha una iniciativa novedosa, es la línea doble cero, doble emisiones, que atraviesa todo el distrito centro de Madrid", ha lanzado en su intervención en el desayuno informativo de Nueva Economía Fórum celebrado en el Hotel Palace.

Dichas líneas de EMT forman parte de la estrategia de sostenibilidad Madrid 360, el plan del Ejecutivo consistorial para diluir Madrid Central. En un primer momento, los ejes diseñados unirían San Bernardo con Puerta de Toledo, mientras que un segundo conectaría Moncloa hasta la avenida de Felipe II.

Finalmente, el eje norte-sur conectará Argüelles con Puerta de Toledo, mientras que el eje este-oeste partirá de Moncloa y llegará a Atocha. Por otra parte, habrá una tercera línea perimetral de bajas emisiones alrededor del distrito Centro. Ésta sí será de pago.

