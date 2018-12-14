Público
Trasladan a Jordi Turull a la enfermería de la cárcel de Lledoners tras 14 días en huelga de hambre

El médico personal ha informado de que "pese a mantenerse estables, el tiempo transcurrido y la situación individual hace aconsejable" el traslado a la enfermería del exconseller.

El candidato de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), Jordi Turull, junto al escaño vacio del diputado encarcelado Jordi Sànchez. - EFE

El exconseller de la Generalitat Jordi Turull ha sido trasladado este viernes a la enfermería del centro penitenciario de Lledoners (Barcelona) por su estado de salud, cuando se cumplen dos semanas del inicio de su huelga de hambre.

En un apunte en Twitter el médico personal de Jordi Sànchez y Turull y presidente del Colegio de Médicos de Barcelona, Jaume Padrós, ha informado de que cuando se cumplen dos semanas del inicio del ayuno, "pese a mantenerse estables, el tiempo transcurrido y la situación individual hace aconsejable" el traslado a la enfermería del exconseller.

Este viernes, en su perfil de Twitter, Turull ha hecho público, hace unas cinco horas, el siguiente mensaje: "El Tribunal Constitucional resuelve las peticiones que no activan la vía europea. Cuando la vía apunta a Estrasburgo dilata su resolución. ¿Dónde quedan nuestros derechos fundamentales?"

