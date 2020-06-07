Estás leyendo: Una treintena de candidaturas optan a dirigir Podemos en once comunidades

Podemos Una treintena de candidaturas optan a dirigir Podemos en once comunidades

Las elecciones que tendrán lugar entre el 12 y el 17 de junio pondrán fin a la interinidad de las direcciones en Aragón, Catalunya, la Comunidad de Madrid, Murcia, Comunitat Valenciana, La Rioja, Cantabria y Castilla-La Mancha, territorios pilotados ahora por gestoras.

Pablo Iglesias en una intervención en el Congreso. EFE
Una treintena de candidaturas optan a dirigir Podemos en once comunidades autónomas, donde ya se ha iniciado el proceso de renovación de los órganos de dirección con la publicación de las listas provisionales para las elecciones que tendrán lugar del 12 al 17 de junio próximos.

Una vez renovados los órganos estatales con la reelección de Pablo Iglesias como secretario general, la formación elegirá nuevos coordinadores en Andalucía, Aragón, Cantabria, Catalunya, Castilla-La Mancha, Comunidad de Madrid, Comunitat Valenciana, Extremadura, Murcia, Euskadi y La Rioja.

En todas ellas se han presentado candidaturas apoyadas por Pablo Iglesias, excepto en Castilla-La Mancha, aunque fuentes del partido apuntan que los dos candidatos que aspiran a la dirección, Helena Galán y José Luis García, son "pablistas".

Las listas definitivas se publicarán el próximo martes, un vez hayan sido subsanados posibles errores, y los resultados se conocerán diez días después, el 19 de junio.

Bajo las siglas de "Un Podemos contigo", con las que Iglesias ya revalidó la Secretaría General en la asamblea estatal, se presentan Martina Velarde (Andalucía), Maru Díaz (Aragón), Concepción Abellán (Catalunya), Pilar Lima (Comunitat Valenciana), Jesús Santos (Madrid), Javier Sánchez (Murcia), Juantxo López Uralde (Euskadi) y Aranzzau Carrero (La Rioja).

Aunque la única candidata a dirigir Podemos en Extremadura, Irene de Miguel, no se ha presentado con la marca "Un Podemos contigo" cuenta con el aval de Iglesias, al igual que en Cantabria Luis Piñal, cuya lista es de unidad puesto que no hay más aspirantes, lo que le garantiza el puesto.

También tienen garantizadas la dirección Javier Sánchez en Murcia y Jesús Santos en Madrid, mientras que la mayor disputa se dará en Catalunya, donde compiten cinco candidaturas.

Cuatro listas se han presentado en Andalucía y La Rioja, tres en Aragón y la Comunitat Valenciana, y dos en el Euskadi y Castilla-La Mancha. Los inscritos tendrán que elegir al coordinador autonómico -antes secretario general- y al Consejo Ciudadano, el máximo órgano de dirección entre asambleas.

