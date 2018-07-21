Era la última incógnita por despejar: tras su discurso como candidato a liderar el PP, Pablo Casado desvelaba este sábado su lista para el nuevo Comité Ejecutivo Nacional, antes de que fuese proclamado nuevo presidente del partido.

La lista consta de 35 nombres, entre los que destacan cuatro exministros que apoyaron a María Dolores de Cospedal y hoy le respaldan a él: Dolors Montserrat (Sanidad); Juan Ignacio Zoido (Interior); Rafael Catalá (Justicia) e Isabel García-Tejerina (Agricultura). Se da la circunstancia de que los tres primeros fueron reprobados por el Congreso de los Diputados. Con ellos irán también los hoy vicesecretarios salientes, Andrea Levy y Javier Maroto.

No obstante, y como ya habían avanzado desde su equipo, Casado no ha desvelado los cargos que irán asociados a esos nombres. "Quiero integración al máximo nivel, no voy a dejar los sitios que sobren", afirmaba, lanzando así un dardo a Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, a la que promete integrar.

A quien no ha incluido como integrante de los órganos directivos es a María Dolores de Cospedal, que ya forma parte de la Junta Directiva Nacional, al ser presidenta del PP de Castilla-La Mancha. Sólo le ha dejado la puerta abierta a integrarse en el Comité Ejecutivo si así lo desea, y ha destacado que tres de los vocales de libre designación serán José Ramón García-Hernández, José Manuel García-Margallo y Elio Cabanes, los candidatos a suceder a Rajoy que no superaron el corte de la primera vuelta, y que después pasaron a apoyarle.





Listado de su propuesta para el Comité Ejecutivo

Emma Buj Sanchez

Javier Campos Monrreal

Begoña Carrasco García

Rafael Catalá Polo

Diego Calvo Pouso

Concha De Santa Ana Fernandez

Alejandro Fernandez Alvarez

Reyes Fernandez Hurlé

Manuel Fernandez Vega

Toni Fuster Zanoguera

Teodoro García Egea

Javier Aureliano García Molina

Isabel García Tejerina

Raquel Gonzalez Diez-Andino

Antonio Gonzalez Terol

Maria del Carmen Hernandez Vento

Carlos Izquierdo Torres

Andrea Levy Soler

Jose Miguel Luengo Gallego

Fernando Jesus Manzano Pedrera

Javier Maroto Aranzabal

María Martin Diez de Valdeón

Dolors Monserrat Monserrat

Diego Movellan Lombilla

Francisco Javier Nuñez Nuñez

Esperanza Oña Sevilla

Juan Parejo Fernandez

Margarita Prohens Rigo

Rosa Romero Sanchez

Alfonso Rueda Valenzuela

Elena Samaniego Covarribias

Cesar Sanchez Perez

Antonio Silvan Rodriguez

Ana Belen Vazquez Blanco

Juan Ignacio Zoido Alvarez

Vocales de libre designación



Elio Cabanes

Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo

Jose Ramón García Hernandez

Lista para la Junta Directiva Nacional

Pablo Alvarez-Pire Santiago

Diego Bengoa De la Cruz

Juana Mª Carrillo Ortiz

Alberto Casero Avila

Leticia Comeron Refojos

Agustin Conde Bajen

Gemma Mª Cortés Luna

Ignacio Cosidó

Alberto F Diaz Lopez

Javier Dorado Soto

Llorens Galmes Vergel

Ana Vanesa García Jimenez

Jose luis Gonzalez Lamola

Mª Remedios Gordo Hernandez

Agustin Hernandez Fernandez de roj

Pablo Hispan

Francisco Javier Lence

José Loaiza Garcia

Elena Muñoz Fonteris

Pedro Navarro Lopez

Juan José Nuñez Perez

Angeles Pedraza Portero

Miguel Angel Ruiz Ortiz

Pablo Ruz Villanueva

Sebastian Sagreras Ballester

Jose Antonio Sanchez

Luis Santamaría Ruiz

Joaquin Seoado Martinez

Ana Urriestanzu

Amaya Zarranz Errea

