El Tribunal Constitucional no permite las reclamaciones por la plusvalía posteriores a su sentencia

El Tribunal Constitucional lo aclara en su sentencia dada a conocer en su integridad este miércoles: no se podrá reclamar la devolución del impuesto de plusvalía anterior al 26 de octubre de 2021, fecha en la que el tribunal determinó la inconstitucionalidad del sistema de cálculo del citado impuesto municipal.

"No pueden considerarse situaciones susceptibles de ser revisadas con

fundamento en la presente sentencia aquellas obligaciones tributarias devengadas por este impuesto que, a la fecha de dictarse la misma, hayan sido decididas definitivamente mediante sentencia con fuerza de cosa juzgada o mediante resolución administrativa firme. A estos exclusivos efectos, tendrán también la consideración de situaciones consolidadas (i) las liquidaciones provisionales o definitivas que no hayan sido impugnadas a la fecha de dictarse esta sentencia y (ii) las autoliquidaciones cuya rectificación no haya sido solicitada ex art. 120.3 LGT a dicha fecha".

Esto quiere decir que quienes no hayan impugnado la liquidación o hayan solicitado la rectificación de la misma antes del 26 de octubre de 2021 no tendrán derecho a solicitar la devolución del pago del impuesto. Por lo tanto, solo podrán reclamar la devolución los contribuyentes que tengan un procedimiento administrativo o judicial vivo en estos momentos. También, quienes no hayan liquidado aún el impuesto por haber recibido un inmueble en herencia o lo hayan vendido en el último mes.

El Tribunal Constitucional indica que para subsanar el vacío legal que se produce tras su fallo, "debe ser ahora el legislador (y no este Tribunal) el que, en el ejercicio de su liberta de configuración normativa, lleve a cabo las modificaciones o adaptaciones pertinentes en el régimen legal del impuesto para adecuarlo a las exigencias del art. 31.1 CE puestas de manifiesto

en todos los pronunciamientos constitucionales sobre los preceptos legales ahora anulados".

El Gobierno corregirá la ley

La ministra María Jesús Montero ha anunciado durante el debate de enmiendas a la totalidad a los Presupuestos que el Consejo de Ministros aprobará un "texto legal para corregir los elementos declarados inconstitucionales" del impuesto de plusvalía "para dar tranquilidad y seguridad a los contribuyentes y a la financiación de entidades locales", informa Pilar Araque Conde.