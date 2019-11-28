Público
Puigdemont 1-O El Tribunal de Cuentas cita a Puigdemont y Junqueras para liquidar los gastos del 1-O

Ambos políticos catalanes deberán declarar el 28 de enero junto a otros exconsellers relacionados con la consulta del referéndum independentista de 2017.  

El presidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, y su vicepresidente, Oriol Junqueras,izz., en el pleno monográfico del Parlament en respuesta a la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución. | EFE

El Tribunal de Cuentas ha citado al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont, y al exvicepresidente del Govern Oriol Junqueras para el 28 de enero de 2020 para fijar la liquidación provisional de los gastos ocasionados por el referéndum ilegal del 1 de octubre de 2017.

Según informa Societat Civil Catalana (SCC), también han sido citados otros exconsellers relacionados con la consulta del 1-O, como Neus Munté, Toni Comín, Clara Ponsatí, Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull o Joaquim Forn, entre otros.

Al igual que la Fiscalía, la SCC, que presentó una denuncia contra los responsables de la organización del referéndum del 1-O con la finalidad de que estos políticos devolvieran el gasto que conllevó, indica que el Tribunal de Cuentas les requerirá para que paguen o avalen estos gastos, y que en caso de no hacerlo se procedería al embargo de sus bienes. 

