El Tribunal de Cuentas ha citado al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont, y al exvicepresidente del Govern Oriol Junqueras para el 28 de enero de 2020 para fijar la liquidación provisional de los gastos ocasionados por el referéndum ilegal del 1 de octubre de 2017.
Según informa Societat Civil Catalana (SCC), también han sido citados otros exconsellers relacionados con la consulta del 1-O, como Neus Munté, Toni Comín, Clara Ponsatí, Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull o Joaquim Forn, entre otros.
Tras nuestra denuncia reclamando a los responsables del 1-O que devuelvan todo el dinero público que destinaron a esta jornada ilegal, el Tribunal de Cuentas ha citado a Puigdemont y Junqueras entre otros.— Societat Civil Catalana (@Societatcc) 28 de noviembre de 2019
Democracia es exigir un uso responsable del dinero de todos los catalanes. pic.twitter.com/cqqqL1tTe6
Al igual que la Fiscalía, la SCC, que presentó una denuncia contra los responsables de la organización del referéndum del 1-O con la finalidad de que estos políticos devolvieran el gasto que conllevó, indica que el Tribunal de Cuentas les requerirá para que paguen o avalen estos gastos, y que en caso de no hacerlo se procedería al embargo de sus bienes.
