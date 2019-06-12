Público
Periodistas de Mallorca El Tribunal Superior de Baleares propone juzgar al magistrado del 'caso Cursach' que ordenó requisar los móviles a periodistas 

Aprecia suficientes indicios de criminalidad en la actuación de Miguel Florit, que ordenó incautarse de los móviles de dos periodistas y obtener sus listados de llamadas y geoposicionamientos.

El juez Miguel Florit a su llegada al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares. | Europa Press

La magistrada del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB) Felisa Vidal ha dictado este miércoles un auto por el que acuerda seguir por el procedimiento abreviado las diligencias contra el juez instructor del caso Cursach, Miguel Florit, al apreciar suficientes indicios de criminalidad en la actuación del magistrado, que ordenó incautarse de los móviles de dos periodistas y obtener sus listados de llamadas y geoposicionamientos.

La instructora decide continuar con las diligencias por si los hechos fueran constitutivos de un presunto delito de prevaricación judicial, contra la inviolabilidad del domicilio, contra el ejercicio del derecho al secreto profesional del periodista y de interceptación ilegal de comunicaciones. Se trata del paso previo a la apertura del juicio oral, por lo que Vidal ha abierto un plazo para que las partes presenten escrito de acusación.

El TSJIB ha investigado a Florit a raíz de la denuncia presentada por los periodistas Kiko Mestre y Blanca Pou, por sus empresas, Diario de Mallorca y Europa Press, y por la Agencia EFE, cuyas comunicaciones fueron controladas por la Policía a instancias del juez para tratar de revelar la fuente de una noticia relativa al caso Cursach.

